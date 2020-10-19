Pandemic. Shutdowns. A vicious presidential election. And now maybe an asteroid.

The space rock may even cap off 2020 by hitting the Earth on the day before the election.

Public scientist Neil deGrasse Tyson noted on Instagram that “Asteroid 2018VP1, a refrigerator-sized space-rock, is hurtling towards us at more than 25,000 mi/hr.”

The arrival has a very ironic date.

“It may buzz-cut Earth on Nov. 2, the day before the Presidential Election,” he wrote.

Still, Mr. Tyson noted, if you think your preferred candidate might lose, don’t count on the asteroid to end life on Earth and bail him out.

“But it’s not big enough to cause harm. So if the World ends in 2020, it won’t be the fault of the Universe,” he joked.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.