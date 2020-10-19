LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) - A security guard who was working at a party where gunfire killed two people in Louisiana last week says the group was already breaking up when the gunfight erupted.

The Thursday shooting at a park in Lafayette left an 18-year-old and a 19-year-old dead. No arrests have been reported. Police estimated about 300 people attended the gathering.

Donnell Lewis tells The Daily Advertiser that he had been working security at the gathering. He said the party was breaking up when shots were fired.

Lewis, 37, said he’s been a security guard at such events before and this wasn’t the first time gunfire has broken out. It has him considering another line of work.

“It’s like I’m playing Final Destination right now,” Lewis said. “It’s only a matter of time before one of these bullets come my way.”

The dead have been identified as 19-year-old Jakyrie Clark, of Lafayette, and 18-year-old Nathaniel Sharply, of Lafayette. Two other people were wounded.

