BALLWIN, Mo. (AP) - An X-ray technician in suburban St. Louis has died after being hit by a sport utility vehicle outside the clinic where she worked, and the driver has been arrested, police said.

Marissa Politte, 25, of Ballwin, had left Total Access Urgent Care in Ballwin and was on the sidewalk when she was hit by the SUV Sunday night, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Politte was rushed to Mercy Hospital St. Louis, where she later died, police said.

Investigators said the northbound car went out of control, crossed the street, hit a tree and then hit Politte before crashing into the urgent care clinic. Investigators believe the 20-year-old driver was sniffing inhalants at the time of the crash, and he was arrested on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter and other felonies. Police said the man stayed at the scene after the crash and cooperated with investigators.

Ballwin is about 20 miles west of St. Louis.

Politte’s boyfriend, Matt Burchett, told the Post-Dispatch that Politte split time working at the Ballwin location and at least one other urgent care center.

“She had just gotten off work” when the crash occurred, Burchett said.

