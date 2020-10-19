The former commander of the U.S. campaign against ISIS objected to being included in a campaign advertisement for Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden and said he did not consent to being a part of the spot.

In a lengthy post on LinkedIn, retired Army Lt. Gen. Sean MacFarland said it came as a “surprise” to be featured in the ad campaign and issued a plea to leave the military out of politics.

“I object to the use of ANY military personnel in uniform in political ads — full stop. That goes double for generals and admirals, even if we have since retired, as I have,” he wrote.

The appearance comes a week after Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley appeared in an ad for President Trump’s campaign in uniform. Both candidates have also seen endorsements from hundreds of former national security and military officials.

Gen. MacFarland explained that he has not endorsed either candidate for president.

“I’m not a political person, but this isn’t about just me,” the three-star continued.

“Please, let’s keep the military out of politics and vice versa,” he said. “I think our country will be better off if we do.”

