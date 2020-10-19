A group of Senate Republicans on Monday announced a constitution amendment to fix the Supreme Court at a maximum of nine members, playing defense as Democrats ramp up talk of expanding the court to try to swamp President Trump’s picks.



The GOP lawmakers also proposed changing Senate rules to require a supermajority to vote in favor of increasing the number of justices.



“For the sake of our liberties and the future of our country, we must preserve our independent judiciary. These proposals would do just that,” said Sen. Ted Cruz, Texas Republican, who is leading the effort.

The number of justices is set by law, and at the start of the republic was set at six. It’s been as high as 10, but has been set at nine justices for about 150 years.

A number of Democrats, though, have said they will attempt to expand that number if they gain control of the White House and Senate and keep control of the House in next month’s elections.

Democrats argue that Republicans have abused their power in confirming two of President Trump’s picks, and rushing to confirm a third later this month.

Since justices serve for life under the Constitution, Democrats say their best retaliation is to add more Democratic appointees to swamp the votes of Mr. Trump’s picks.

Mr. Cruz and fellow Republicans are seeking to take the decision out of Democrats’ hands with the constitutional amendment, which would write the number into the Constitution.

But amending the founding document is a high bar. The most recent successful proposed amendment was submitted from Congress to the states in 1971. Amending the constitution requires a two-thirds vote of the House and Senate, and ratification of three-fourths of the states.

Mr. Cruz’s second option would not require that heavy a lift.

The rules change would create a parliamentary block on changing the number of justices. To overcome that would take a two-thirds vote in the Senate.

The late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, an icon for Democrats, had argued for keeping the court at nine members.



