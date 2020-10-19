CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) - An unidentified medical episode led to the death of a woman in an eastern Iowa jail on the same day she was arrested, the Linn County sheriff said.

Jacqueline Marie Bridges, 59, of Cedar Rapids, was found dead in her Linn County Jail cell on Saturday afternoon after her family had posted bond to have her released, officials said. She had been arrested earlier in the day on suspicion of theft, money laundering and financial exploitation of a dependent adult, Sheriff Brian Gardner said Monday in a news release.

“The initial investigation shows that Bridges apparently suffered from some type of medical episode, which led to her death,” Gardner said in the release.

The exact cause of Bridges’ death will be determined at a later time by the state medical examiner, he said.

