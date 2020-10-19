The Supreme Court announced Monday it will take up two key cases involving President Trump’s get-tough immigration policy, granting hearings on his border wall construction project and his crackdown on bogus asylum claims.

The asylum policy, officially known as the Migrant Protection Protocols, and more commonly called the “Remain in Mexico” policy, helped solve last year’s migrant surge.

But lower courts have suggested it goes beyond Mr. Trump’s powers.

The wall case, meanwhile, involves the president’s emergency border declaration and his shift of money from Pentagon accounts to wall-building.

Lower courts have ruled his siphoning of money illegal, but the high court has allowed him to continue construction while the cases wind their way through the courts.

