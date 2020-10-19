The Supreme Court announced Monday it will take up two key cases involving President Trump’s get-tough immigration policy, granting hearings on his border wall construction project and his crackdown on bogus asylum claims.

The asylum policy, officially known as the Migrant Protection Protocols and more commonly called the “Remain in Mexico” policy, makes people who show up at the border from Central America and further afield return to Mexico to wait while their cases proceed in the U.S.

That eliminated the incentive to make bogus asylum claims, because it denied migrants the chance to live in the U.S. while their cases were pending. MPP, along with new deals struck between the U.S. and Mexico, El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala solved last year’s record family migrant surge.

But lower courts have ruled that the policy, announced by Homeland Security, exceeds the powers Congress granted to the president.

The American Civil Liberties Union, which is helping with the challenge, called MPP “illegal and depraved.”

“The courts have repeatedly ruled against it, and the Supreme Court should as well,” said ACLU lawyer Judy Rabinovitz.

The wall case, meanwhile, involves the president’s emergency border declaration and his shift of billions of dollars from Pentagon accounts to wall-building.

Lower courts have ruled his siphoning of money illegal, but the high court has allowed him to continue construction while the cases wind their way through the courts.

The justices did not give a date for oral argument, but it’s possible at least one of the cases, the asylum policy, could be moot. Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden has said he would reverse the policy should he win the White House.

Mr. Biden has also said he would halt border wall construction, though he hasn’t said what should happen to the more than 400 miles border officials say will have been completed by the end of this year.

ACLU and other groups challenging the wall have said if they win the case, they could ask for the new construction to be pulled down.

