Fox Sports’ top NFL broadcast team mocked military flyovers before Sunday’s featured game, calling them a wasteful exercise that Democrats wouldn’t do.

In hot-mic footage released by Defector Media — the offshoot of the defunct Deadspin — Joe Buck and Troy Aikman ridicule the practice of having the Pentagon’s jets fly over NFL stadiums before kickoffs.

“That’s a lot of jet fuel just to do a little flyover,” Mr. Aikman said.

Mr. Buck responded: “That’s your hard-earned money and your tax dollars at work!”

Mr. Aikman then implied that the spectacle of military flyovers is a Republican practice, while getting wrong the order of the Democratic presidential ticket.

“That stuff ain’t happening with [a] Kamala-Biden ticket. I’ll tell you that right now, partner,” he told Mr. Buck.

The exchange took place before Sunday’s broadcast of the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Green Bay Packers — a heavily promoted matchup of Hall-of-Fame-bound quarterbacks Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

The two men seem unaware that the microphone is on.

