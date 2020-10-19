President Trump’s reelection campaign and the Republican National Committee will surge spending by $55 million on TV ads in five battleground states in the final two weeks of the tightening race, campaign officials said Monday.

The spending is a 40% increase from the campaign’s initial plans and will focus primarily on seniors in Michigan, North Carolina, Arizona, Iowa and Wisconsin.

“We have more than sufficient air cover,” said campaign manager Bill Stepien. “The goal of this is to make sure we’re supporting our ground troops.”

Mr. Stepien also said campaign officials feel more confident than at any point this year that the president will win reelection, based on their internal polling, voter registration data and early-voting trends. He predicted the president will win Florida, North Carolina, Georgia, Nevada, Iowa and Ohio, among other contested states.

“Democrats just aren’t getting the returns they wanted or needed [in early voting] because they don’t have a ground game,” Mr. Stepien said.

Campaign senior adviser Jason Miller said several developments have given the president’s reelection a boost in the past two weeks. He noted that Mr. Trump returned to the campaign trail last week after recovering from COVID-19, the confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett put Democrats on the defensive over their plan to “pack” the high court, and the Hunter Biden email scandal also put Democratic nominee Joseph R. Biden on defense.

“This is really dogging Joe Biden,” Mr. Miller said, noting that Mr. Biden has dodged questions about it and won’t hold public appearances this week until the final debate Thursday. “It’s really disrespectful to voters. They can tell if a candidate truly wants the job.”

Mr. Miller criticized the Commission on Presidential Debates for reportedly opening the final debate to topics other than foreign policy, saying Mr. Biden doesn’t want to defend his record on international affairs.

“They’re putting their foot on the scale,” Mr. Miller said of the commission. “It’s clear that the Biden camp does not want to talk foreign policy. They’re trying to move the goalpost.”

On Twitter, the president said the laptop purportedly recovered from Hunter Biden has had a “devastating” impact on his father’s campaign. He noted that the Democratic nominee isn’t appearing in public prior to the debate.

“They finally caught him, COLD, and he knows it,” the president tweeted. “Biden put the LID on again - raising money with promises.”

Mr. Trump said there “has never been a time in either of my two Campaigns when I felt we had a stronger chance of winning than we do right now. Early voting reports look far stronger than originally anticipated. Every RALLY is BOFFO.”

“There has never been more enthusiasm or spirit, by everyone. Great fun, and so good for our Country. Already winning many states, but not reported,” the president said.

