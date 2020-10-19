President Trump said on Monday that Americans are tired of hearing from Dr. Anthony Fauci “and all these idiots” about COVID-19, and he’d consider firing the health adviser except for the media backlash it would cause.

In a conference call with his campaign staff, Mr. Trump said people “are tired of COVID.”

“People are tired of hearing Fauci and all these idiots,” Mr. Trump said, a day after Dr. Fauci appeared on “60 Minutes” on CBS and warned of a new surge in cases. “Fauci’s a nice guy, he’s been here for 500 years.”

He said Dr. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is a “disaster” who is a “bomb” on TV.

“Fauci is a disaster. If I listened to him, we’d have 500,000 deaths,” Mr. Trump said. He mused about the negative media response if he fired Dr. Fauci.

Several media outlets reported on the call. The president said at one point, “If there’s a reporter on, you can have it just the way I said it, I couldn’t care less.”

“We’re going to win,” the president told staffers. “I wouldn’t have told you that maybe two or three weeks ago. My people are doing a great job.”

— This article is based in part on wire-service reports.

