PRESCOTT, Ariz. — President Trump said Monday that Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden would be in prison for enriching his family with foreign payments if Attorney General William P. Barr weren’t such “a very nice man.”

“I know people that would have had him locked up five weeks ago,” the president said of Mr. Biden at a campaign rally here. “Bill Barr is a very nice man and a very fair man. And in many ways, it doesn’t make some of us happy.”

Referring to news reports that Mr. Biden’s son Hunter was paid tens of millions of dollars by foreign businesses while his father was vice president, the president said the Democratic nominee “has been a corrupt politician for a long time.” He said Mr. Biden is “lucky” to have avoided prosecution.

“Somebody else would have taken that thing and all that crap and corruption,” Mr. Trump said of his attorney general. “But in many ways, Bill Barr is a wonderful human being, and a very fair person. And he’s not a person that wants to hurt people. Just remember that. I say it, and I say it once. Just remember, because I get angry, too.”

• Dave Boyer reported from Washington.

