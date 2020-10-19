A Chesapeake, Virginia, man will be sentenced in federal court next month after pleading guilty to his role in a scheme to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of government equipment from a U.S. military base in Afghanistan.

Larry G. Green was part of a theft ring at Kandahar Airfield while he was employed there as a military contractor. His co-conspirator, identified as Varita V. Quincy, of Snellville, Georgia, also pleaded guilty in the plot to steal more than $300,000 worth of equipment, such as vehicles, generators and refrigerators, from the base which was used to support U.S. military missions throughout Afghanistan, the Department of Justice confirmed.

Quincy was a supervisor in the office that issued security badges that were necessary for gaining entry onto Kandahar Airfield. After negotiating the sale with people outside the installation, Quincy created false documents that allowed unvetted Afghan nationals and their vehicles onto the base, federal prosecutors said.

“The false documents she created, or directed others to create, were used to deceive security officers and gate guards and thereby compromised the security and safety of the military installation,” according to the Department of Justice.

Green pleaded guilty in July 2020 to conspiracy to defraud the United States, theft and aiding and abetting the submission of false statements. His sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 19, 2020, in Eastern District of Virginia federal court.

Sentencing for Quincy is set for Feb. 23, 2021, prosecutors said.

