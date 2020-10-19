President Trump on Monday announced that he plans to remove Sudan from the U.S.’ list of state-sponsored terrorism after the country pays $335 million to terror victims and families.

Sudan has been designated as a state sponsor of terrorism since 1993 when the U.S. government believed the Sudanese government was supporting militia groups. Activists and human rights organizations have since lobbied for the country to be removed from the list amid ongoing counter-terrorism cooperation.

“GREAT news! New government of Sudan, which is making great progress, agreed to pay $335 MILLION to U.S. terror victims and families,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “Once deposited, I will lift Sudan from the State Sponsors of Terrorism list. At long last, JUSTICE for the American people and BIG step for Sudan!”

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok welcomed the news and tweeted, “Thank you so much, President Trump! We very much look forward to your official notification to Congress rescinding the designation of Sudan as a state-sponsor of terrorism, which has cost Sudan too much.”

In addition to Sudan, North Korea, Iran and Syria remain on the U.S.’ official list of state sponsors of terrorism.

