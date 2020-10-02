Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer and the top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee Sen. Dianne Feinstein called on Senate Republicans to delay Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s hearing after a member of the committee tested positive for COVID-19.

“It is premature for Chairman [Lindsey] Graham to commit to a hearing schedule when we do not know the full extent of potential exposure,” Mr. Schumer and Ms. Feinstein said in a statement released Friday.

Their announcement comes after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Kentucky Republican, said the Senate would continue to process the president’s nominee this month. Mr. McConnell said he spoke to President Trump Friday, who was in good spirits despite testing positive for the coronavirus.

Judge Barrett met with the president last weekend and has since been on Capitol Hill meeting with senators — including Sen. Mike Lee, Utah Republican, who tested positive for the virus on Friday.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, South Carolina Republican, has scheduled the confirmation hearing to begin Oct. 12. It is anticipated a full Senate confirmation vote could come by the end of the month, before the Nov. 3 election.

Mr. Graham’s office has not announced whether the confirmation hearing would be virtual due to the coronavirus.

Mr. Schumer and Ms. Feinstein said safety should guide the hearing schedule since Mr. Lee tested positive.

They also said there’s bipartisan agreement that a virtual confirmation hearing is not acceptable.

“All circuit court nominees have appeared in person during the pandemic, and there is far more at stake for the American people with this Supreme Court nomination,” Mr. Schumer and Ms. Feinstein said.

