Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer said Friday he wishes President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump a quick recovery after they tested positive for COVID-19, but then the New York Democrat quickly called for contact tracing to be done, including for the president’s Supreme Court nominee.

Mr. Schumer said according to the guidelines put forth by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the White House must conduct contact tracing to test and isolate anyone that had contact with those infected, which includes top White House aid Hope Hicks.

“This must include strict adherence to those guidelines for all of the White House staff members that the President, First Lady, and the aide came into contact with; and all of the people those individuals came into contact with whom experts deem at risk of exposure, and so forth. That includes Judge Amy Coney Barrett and anyone she was in contact with,” Mr. Schumer said.

He noted Judge Barrett met with senators on Capitol Hill this week after being with the president the prior week — and last Saturday when he formally announced her nomination to fill the seat left vacant by the passing of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

White House spokesperson Judd Deere, though, noted Judge Barrett had been tested for COVID-19 and was negative.

Her sister, Megan Edwards, said she had not spoken to Judge Barrett since the news broke about the positive COVID-19 outbreak at the White House and with Sen. Mike Lee, Utah Republican, who Judge Barrett met with earlier this week.

“She would do what is advised to do by medical directors and people in charge,” Ms. Edwards told The Washington Times.

But Mr. Schumer stressed the fact that those around the president are tested, but he still got the virus suggests Capitol Hill needs a testing process too.

“This episode demonstrates that the Senate needs a testing and contact tracing program for Senators, staff, and all who work in the Capitol complex. We simply cannot allow the administration’s cavalier attitude to adversely affect this branch of government,” Mr. Schumer said.

“Finally, what happened to President Trump is a reminder of why the whole country, including Senators and staff, must follow the science and follow the protocols laid out by the CDC and public health officials. When you ignore the science, you don’t wear a mask, and you don’t follow social distancing guidelines, it puts you and everyone around you at risk. Following science is a must,” he added.

Judge Barrett has met with Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Kentucky Republican, as well as about a dozen other GOP senators.

A spokesperson for Mr. Schumer did not respond to a request about if he plans to get tested.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.