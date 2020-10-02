Eric Trump asked the nation to pray for his father Friday night as the president was hospitalized for COVID-19, calling him “a true warrior.”

“He will fight through this with the same strength and conviction that he uses to fight for America each and every day,” Eric Trump said on Twitter. “I ask you to join me in praying for his recovery. I have never been more proud of someone and what they have had to endure.”

The president was transported to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Friday night, less than 24 hours after he was diagnosed with the illness. The White House said he’s expected to remain there for several days.

