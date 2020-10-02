Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee Friday demanded hearings on the funding source of the racial justice protests and civil unrest that has spread across the nation.

In a letter to committee Chairman Jerrod Nadler, New York Democrat, the Republicans said failing to hold hearings on the matter is “an abdication of responsibility.”

“This committee has failed to engage substantial oversight of the forces behind these organized riots,” the Republicans wrote. “Instead, we have spent our limited time conducting partisan committee business that does not help us advance safety and prosperity for the American people.”

“We urge you to accept that Antifa and other domestic extremist groups pose a real threat to our communities and to call hearings to investigate the funding sources of these riots,” the letter continued.

Conservatives in recent weeks have begun questioning how the riots are funded and organized.

Some Republicans in Congress, including Ken Buck of Colorado, have previously demanded the Justice Department launch an investigation into rioters’ funding sources.

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf told Fox News this week his agency is investigating the source of rioters’ funding.

In an interview with host Tucker Carlson, Mr. Wolf said the department is focused on “targeting and investigating the head of these organizations [and] the individuals that are paying for these individuals to move across the country.”

“We have seen groups and individuals move from Portland to other parts of the country,” Mr. Wolf said in the interview.

It is unlikely that the Republicans’ letter will move Mr. Nadler to hold such a hearing. In July, he dismissed claims that Antifa is fueling the violence in Portland, calling the shadowy left-wing, anti-fascist movement “a myth.”

President Trump and his Republican allies have increasingly blamed Antifa for much of the unrest and violence in cities across the country, including Portland. Democrats in Congress, however, have tried to draw distinctions between peaceful protesters demonstrating against police brutality and the violence and looting that occurred during those events.

The Judiciary Committee Republicans say failure to investigate who is footing the bill for the rioting will lead to “continued unrest and crumbling security in communities across the nation.”

The letter was penned by Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, the committee’s top Republican, Mr. Buck, Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona and others.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.