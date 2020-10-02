ICE said Friday it is buying billboards in Pennsylvania highlighting illegal immigrant criminals released into communities thanks to sanctuary policies.

The move is the latest — and one of the most aggressive — in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s effort to highlight dangerous people who could have been deported but were instead released into communities by local police who defied ICE requests.

The billboards include mug shots and detail the rap sheet of the targets, and are accompanied by the admonition that “sanctuary policies are a real danger.”

Among the cases highlighted is Han Soo Lee, 61, an illegal immigrant from South Korea, who was arrested by Philadelphia police in August for aggravated assault and other charges. ICE placed a detainer request, but the city defied it and released the illegal immigrant.

Also released was Lauro Peralta-Veles, 51, from Ecuador, who was arrested in Pittsburgh in June for aggravated assault. He was released under Allegheny County sanctuary policies, ICE said.

“Too often sanctuary policies limiting cooperation with ICE result in significant public safety concerns,” said Tony H. Pham, the acting head of ICE.

Sanctuary jurisdictions have exploded in number under the Trump administration as local politicians push to distance themselves from the president’s get-tough approach to illegal immigrants.

The policies range in levels of obstruction.

Some communities will report to ICE when they’re about to release a target, but won’t hold them any extra time. Others refuse even to report upcoming releases, denying ICE even the chance to be on hand to pick up a target in a secure setting.

ICE says officers then have to go out into communities to make the arrests, which is more dangerous for everyone involved.

It can also take a team of officers to make one arrest in the community, where one or two officers could make several arrests in that time at a jail or courthouse.

