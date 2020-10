Democratic nominee Joseph R. Biden sent well wishes to President Trump and first lady Melania Trump Friday.

“Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and first lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family,” he said.

The president and first lady tested positive for the coronavirus.

