Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden and his wife Jill tested negative for the coronavirus Friday.

“Vice President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden underwent PCR testing for COVID-19 today and COVID-19 was not detected,” said a statement from Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the Bidens’ primary care physician, that was released by Mr. Biden’s campaign.

Mr. Biden followed up on Twitter to thank people for their messages of concern.

“I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands,” the candidate said.

President Trump disclosed early Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.

Mr. Biden and Mr. Trump shared a debate stage in Cleveland on Tuesday, though they practiced social distancing protocols and did not shake hands beforehand.

Mr. Biden is still planning to campaign in Michigan on Friday.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.