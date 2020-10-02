Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden said Friday that President Trump’s positive coronavirus diagnosis is evidence that the country has to take the COVID-19 crisis seriously.

Mr. Biden said that he twice tested negative for the virus earlier in the day.

“This is not a matter of politics. It’s a bracing reminder to all of us that we have to take this seriously,” Mr. Biden said at a campaign stop in Grand Rapids, Michigan, in his first live remarks about Mr. Trump’s diagnosis.

He said he was sending prayers for the health and safety of Mr. Trump and first lady Melania Trump, who also tested positive for the virus.

He said he was canceling another planned event in the state because it likely could not be held safely given the expected attendance.

Mr. Biden said wearing a mask to slow the spread of the virus isn’t about “being a tough guy.”

“It’s about doing your part,” he said.

