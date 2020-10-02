The president of the University of Notre Dame has tested positive for COVID-19 after attending the White House event last weekend where President Trump formally announced Judge Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court.

The Rev. John I. Jenkins tested positive for the coronavirus, WNDU reported Friday. Judge Barrett, who now sits on the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, was a professor at the school and has enjoyed support from colleagues during her confirmation process.

The university president learned of a colleague who had the virus, so he was tested and ended up positive and is self-isolating, according to WNDU.

“My symptoms are mild and I will continue work from home,” Father Jenkins said. “The positive test is a good reminder for me and perhaps for all of how vigilant we need to be.”

