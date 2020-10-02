Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala D. Harris tested negative for the coronavirus Thursday as part of the Biden campaign’s routine testing protocols, according to multiple reports Friday.

Ms. Harris was scheduled to campaign in Nevada and participate in virtual fundraising events with former President Barack Obama on Friday.

“Doug and I join Joe Biden and Dr. Biden in wishing President Trump and the First Lady a full and speedy recovery,” Ms. Harris said on Twitter. “We’re keeping them and the entire Trump family in our thoughts.”

Mr. Trump disclosed early Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.

Joseph R. Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, was to get tested Friday morning. He was scheduled to make a campaign stop in Michigan later Friday.

Mr. Biden and Mr. Trump shared a debate stage on Tuesday in Cleveland.

Asked last month what the established plan was if she or Mr. Biden contracted COVID-19 before the election, Ms. Harris said: “The plan is not to get it.”

“Period,” she said, laughing.

