Kellyanne Conway announced Friday night on Twitter that she has tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Tonight I tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine,” Ms. Conway wrote. “I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians.”

“As always, my heart is with everyone affected by this global pandemic,” she added, followed by a heart emoji.

Ms. Conway, who served as counselor to the president until she stepped down at the end of August, attended the White House ceremony last weekend for President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett.

At least six people who attended the ceremony announced Friday they have tested positive for COVID-19, fueling speculation that the Rose Garden gathering is becoming a “superspreader” event.

Ms. Conway’s daughter, Claudia, broke the news of her mother’s condition on social media platform TikTok, saying Ms. Conway had been coughing and showing symptoms at their house during the day.

• Stephen Dinan contributed to this report.

