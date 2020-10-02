President Trump has mild symptoms from COVID-19 but will remain “on the job,” White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said Friday.

“The American people can rest assured that we have a president that is not only on the job [but] will remain on the job,” Mr. Meadows told reporters at the White House.

“I’m optimistic that we will have a quick and speedy recovery,” he said.

The president and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus late Thursday night. A senior White House aide, Hope Hicks, tested positive earlier in the week.

Mr. Meadows confirmed that the president is experiencing “mild symptoms” but wouldn’t say whether Mr. Trump is taking hydroxychloroquine, a medication that he took previously as a preventative measure.

He said the president is “energetic” and in “good spirits.” Mr. Meadows said he spoke with Mr. Trump around 8 a.m., and the president asked about the status of economic stimulus negotiations with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“His first question to me this morning is ‘how is the economy doing, how are the stimulus talks?’ ” he said.

Mr. Meadows joked that Mr. Trump was likely watching his interview with reporters on TV in the White House residence and critiquing his performance.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.