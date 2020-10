First lady Melania Trump said Friday morning that she, too, is experiencing “mild symptoms” of COVID-19.

“Thank you for the love you are sending our way,” Mrs. Trump tweeted shortly after 11 a.m. “I have mild symptoms but overall feeling good. I am looking forward to a speedy recovery.”

Mrs. Trump, 50, and President Trump learned late Thursday night that they tested positive. White House aide Hope Hicks contracted the disease earlier in the week.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.