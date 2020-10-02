Sen. Mike Lee confirmed Friday morning that he tested positive for COVID-19 and will be working remotely.

“Yesterday morning, I was experiencing symptoms consistent with longtime allergies. Out of an abundance of caution, I sought medical advice and was tested for COVID-19. Unlike the test I took just a few days ago while visiting the White House, yesterday’s test came back positive,” the Utah Republican said in a statement.

Mr. Lee said he will remain isolated for 10 days but plans to be back on Capitol Hill in time to join the Senate Judiciary Committee’s hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court confirmation.

The hearings are still set to start on Oct. 12.

Judge Barrett met with more than 30 senators this week, including Mr. Lee.

White House spokesperson Judd Deere noted Friday that Judge Barrett had been tested for COVID-19 and was negative.

