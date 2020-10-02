Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Friday he had a phone call with President Trump, who is in good spirits after testing positive for COVID-19.

“Just finished a great phone call with @POTUS. He’s in good spirits and we talked business — especially how impressed Senators are with the qualifications of Judge Barrett. Full steam ahead with the fair, thorough, timely process that the nominee, the Court, & the country deserve,” Mr. McConnell tweeted.

The Kentucky Republican is pushing through Mr. Trump’s Supreme Court nominee this month to fill the seat left vacant by the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Judge Amy Coney Barrett, who currently sits on the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, will begin her confirmation hearings Oct. 12.

The full Senate is expected to vote on her confirmation by the end of the month, days before the Nov. 3 election.

