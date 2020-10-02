Montgomery County officials on Friday advised against celebrating Halloween with traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Many of the traditional ways of celebrating do not allow people to minimize contact with non-household members so it is important to plan early and identify safer alternatives to avoid the risk of spreading COVID-19,” the officials said in a statement.

Instead, the county recommended alternative ways to celebrate Halloween this year that allow for physical distancing including online pumpkin carving or online costume parties, car parades such as drive-by events or contests, movie nights at drive-in theaters, and holiday-themed meals at outdoor restaurants.

The county also is advising against activities such as “trunk-or-treating” when children go from car to car to collect candy.

Under the current executive order, no more than 50 people are allowed for Halloween gatherings, even if held outdoors. Haunted houses, live entertainment, festivals and carnivals are not permitted unless they receive a letter of approval from the county.

No matter how people choose to celebrate Halloween, county officials recommend the following precautions:

Correctly wear a cloth face covering when outside your home and around others who are not part of your household.

Avoid confined spaces and stay away from indoor spaces that do not allow for easy distancing of at least six feet.

Stay at least six feet away from all other people who are not part of your own household, especially while talking, eating and drinking.

Follow safe practices while shopping.

Wash or sanitize your hands often.

Clean frequently touched items regularly.

If you are sick, or you have been in contact with someone who is sick with COVID-19 or has symptoms of COVID-19, stay home and away from others.

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.