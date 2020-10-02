The Pentagon has not shifted its alert levels in the wake of the commander-in-chief announcing that he tested positive for COVID-19, Pentagon spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman said Friday.

While national security experts speculate about how President Trump’s diagnosis could impact defense posture as adversaries closely watch his progress with the virus, the Defense Department insists it will not shake military readiness.

“There has been no change to our alert levels. The U.S. military stands ready to defend our country and its citizens,” Mr. Hoffman said.

“There is no change to the readiness and capability of our armed forces,” he said. “Our national command and control structure is in no way affected by this announcement.”

Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper tweeted his support Friday for Mr. Trump’s recovery.

“Leah and I send our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to @realdonaldtrump and @FLOTUS for a swift recovery.”

Mr. Hoffman explained that Mr. Esper and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley last met with Mr. Trump on Sunday at a White House event for Gold Star families. Mr. Esper has since been traveling overseas.

“In preparation for and as part of his international travel, Secretary Esper tested negative for COVID on Monday and Wednesday of this week,” Mr. Hoffman said.

The defense secretary will be tested again following Mr. Trump’s diagnosis, Mr. Hoffman said, and Mr. Esper will not be returning to the U.S. ahead of schedule.

Gen. Milley was tested Friday morning and was negative.

Mr. Hoffman reiterated that two “doomsday plane” flights overnight off both U.S. coasts were preplanned missions and not tied to Mr. Trump’s positive coronavirus test.

“Any timing to the president’s announcement was purely coincidental,” he said.

“The secretary has expressed his appreciation for the White House’s military medical team and is confident that they will ensure that the president and first lady — like all members of our military family — will continue to receive the best medical care in the world.”

