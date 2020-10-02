Former President Barack Obama extended his “best wishes” to President Trump and first lady Melania Trump following their diagnosis with the coronavirus.

“Michelle and I are hopeful that they and others that have been affected by COVID 19 around the country are getting the care that they need, that they are going to be on the path to a speedy recovery,” Mr. Obama said.

Mr. Obama delivered his remarks during a fundraiser with Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris.

