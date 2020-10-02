New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy urged everyone who attended President Trump’s fundraiser at his golf club in Bedminster on Thursday to self-quarantine and get tested for the coronavirus, after the president and first lady tested positive.

“We urge everyone who attended yesterday’s event in Bedminster to take full precautions, including self-quarantining and getting tested,” the governor said in a statement, adding that contact tracing is underway in the state.

The president traveled to Bedminster for the event with about 100 supporters. White House officials had also learned Thursday that Hope Hicks, a senior White House aide, tested positive.

