Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his regards to President Trump on Friday in light of the latter announcing that both he and his wife have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“I am sure that your inherent vitality, vigour and optimism will help you overcome the dangerous virus,” Mr. Putin said in a message sent to Mr. Trump, according to the Kremlin.

Mr. Trump announced earlier Friday that he and his wife, first lady Melania Trump, tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, and would begin quarantining immediately.

His announcement came hours after it was reported that Hope Hicks, one of the president’s top aides, recently contracted the coronavirus as well.

