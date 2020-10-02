Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week, an RNC spokesman confirmed Friday.

Her positive test was not revealed to the public until after reports early Friday that President Trump and first lady Melania Trump also tested positive.

“After a member of her family tested positive for COVID-19, the chairwoman was tested for the virus. On Wednesday afternoon, she got confirmation she was COVID-19 positive. She has been at her home in Michigan since last Saturday,” an RNC spokesperson said in a statement to The Washington Times.

Mrs. McDaniel was last with Mr. Trump at a fundraiser on Friday, Sept. 25. The next day, she flew to her home in Michigan, where she received the positive test results.

