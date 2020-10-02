Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin on Friday tested negative for COVID-19.

“As part of regular protocols, Secretary (Mnuchin) has been tested daily for COVID-19. He tested negative for COVID-19 this morning and will continue to be tested daily,” Treasury Department spokesperson Monica Crowley tweeted on Friday morning.

Mr. Mnuchin visited House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell separately on Capitol Hill this week during negotiations for a coronavirus relief package.

