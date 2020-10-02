The Supreme Court agreed to hear voting rights cases presenting questions about ballot-harvesting in Arizona and the practice’s legality under the Voting Rights Act.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich and the Arizona GOP separately petitioned the Supreme Court in April to review the state’s ballot-collection law that limits who may handle a ballot and to review a federal appeals court decision that said Arizona violated section 2 of the Voting Rights Act in its policies affecting ballot-harvesting.

Ballot-harvesting is the practice of collecting and submitting ballots by a third-party instead of by the individual voters themselves.

The justices consolidated the two cases for an upcoming argument lasting one hour. The argument’s date has not yet been scheduled.

