JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - A 22-year-old man who is in a hospital recovering from a self-inflicted bulled wound has been charged with second-degree murder in a Tuesday night shooting that left a woman dead at an Amazon fulfillment center in Florida, authorities said.

“After shooting the victim, the suspect was found to have shot himself in an attempt to take his own life,” the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office stated. “The suspect was transported to a local hospital in serious but stable condition.”

Jail records show Daisean Thomas Biffle was absentee booked into jail.

Tuesday’s shooting happened just after 7:15 p.m., officials said. Authorities found Biffle injured and a 22-year-old woman dead from gunshot wounds. They recovered a weapon at the scene.

The two were Amazon employees and were in a relationship, the Florida Times-Union reported.

It was the second fatal shooting at the facility this year. On June 29, a job applicant was killed in an ambush outside the center.

It was not immediately known whether Biffle has a lawyer.

