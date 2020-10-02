Sen. Thom Tillis announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19, marking the latest high-profile Republican to reveal the diagnosis Friday.

The North Carolina lawmaker, who is in the middle of a campaign battle to save his seat, said he has no symptoms, but will be isolating at home for 10 days.

His announcement follows that of President Trump and Sen. Mike Lee.

Both Mr. Lee and Mr. Tillis were at the White House last weekend when Mr. Trump announced he was nominating Judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill the vacant Supreme Court seat.

Media reports have speculated that the White House ceremony, held in the Rose Garden, may have been a “superspreader event,” with few attendees wearing masks.

Notre Dame President John Jenkins, who was in attendance because Judge Barrett has taught at the school, also announced Friday he tested positive. Father Jenkins put himself in quarantine after the ceremony because he was shaking hands and not wearing a mask, and he said Monday that was an error.

Mr. Tillis, in his statement, said he is “routinely” tested and had a negative test last Saturday, but his latest rapid test Friday came back positive.

“Thankfully, I have no symptoms and I feel well,” he said.

He urged people to wear masks, wash hands and practice social distancing.

