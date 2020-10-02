A fifth person who attended the White House ceremony last weekend for President Trump’s Supreme Court pick has tested positive for COVID-19, fueling speculation that the Rose Garden gathering is becoming a “superspreader” event.

Sen. Thom Tillis said late Friday that he received a positive test. The North Carolina Republican, who is in the middle of a campaign battle to save his seat, said he has no symptoms, but will be isolating at home for 10 days.

His announcement follows that of President Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Sen. Mike Lee and Notre Dame University President John Jenkins.

All were at the White House when Mr. Trump announced Saturday that he was nominating Judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill the vacant Supreme Court seat.

Both Mr. Lee and Mr. Tillis sit on the Senate Judiciary Committee, which is slated to begin processing Judge Barrett’s nomination, with hearings to begin Oct. 12.

Mr. Lee, in his statement announcing his positive test, said he’ll be back in time to take part.

The 10-day isolation period for a positive test would end just as the confirmation hearings begin.

Media reports have speculated that the White House ceremony, held in the Rose Garden, may have been a “superspreader event,” with few attendees wearing masks and lots of handshakes and hugs being exchanged.

Father Jenkins, who was in attendance because Judge Barrett has taught at the school, also announced Friday he tested positive. He had put himself in quarantine earlier in the week after apologizing for shaking hands and not wearing a mask.

Judge Barrett already contracted and recovered from the virus over the summer.

Mr. Tillis, in his statement, said he is “routinely” tested and had a negative test last Saturday, but his latest rapid test Friday came back positive.

“Thankfully, I have no symptoms and I feel well,” he said.

He urged people to wear masks, wash hands and practice social distancing.

Mr. Tillis took part in a debate with his Democratic opponent on Thursday night.

The Tillis campaign said Friday it is testing all staffers who were in contact with the senator over the last week, it has shuttered its campaign headquarters and it’s halting in-person campaign events.

It will also notify anyone it determines came in contact with Mr. Tillis on the campaign trail this week.

