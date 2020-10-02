President Trump was being hospitalized Friday night at Walter Reed Military Medical Center Friday for an expected stay of several days after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

White House officials said the president will remain at the medical facility for “the next few days” and will work out of a suite of presidential offices located there.

The president was being transferred from the White House to Walter Reed by Marine One. He had been quarantining in the White House residence since late Thursday night after learning his diagnosis.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Mr. Trump was being moved to the medical facility “out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts.”

“President Trump appreciates the outpouring of support for both he and the first lady,” she said.

The White House arranged for a group of journalists to be stationed at the hospital in advance of the president’s visit.

White House physician Dr. Sean P. Conley said earlier Friday that the president was feeling fatigued but was in good spirits.

Mr. Trump’s coronavirus test was confirmed by a sensitive genetic test and he’s been treated with synthetic antibodies, his doctor said Friday.

Dr. Conley also said the president had received an 8-gram dose of the polyclonal “antibody cocktail” from Regeneron.

“He completed the infusion without incident,” the doctor wrote in a memo released by the White House.

Regeneron confirmed it provided the investigational therapy, which is still in clinical trials, to Mr. Trump under what’s known as a “compassionate use” request from the president’s doctors.

