A fundraising committee for President Trump’s reelection is advising donors who attended the president’s fundraiser in New Jersey on Thursday to seek medical attention if they feel ill, after the president was diagnosed with COVID-19.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we want to call this to your attention,” said the email from the Trump Victory Committee, a joint fundraising operation of the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee. “Please contact your medical provider if you or any of your loved ones is ill or develops a fever, shortness of breath, or other respiratory symptoms.”

Mr. Trump traveled from Washington to his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, for the $5 million fundraiser despite presidential aide Hope Hicks having been diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier in the day. Ms. Hicks and several others were pulled off the trip due to her diagnosis.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Fox News that the White House Operations office deemed it safe for the president to travel to Bedminster.

The email from Trump Victory advised donors, “Please be reminded that due to Trump Victory-protocol, no attendees were allowed within 6 feet of President Trump at the event.”

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday urged people who attended the fundraiser to self-quarantine and get tested, saying that “the contact tracing process is underway.”

