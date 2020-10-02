The Trump campaign has postponed all of President Trump’s in-person rallies after the president was diagnosed with COVID-19, campaign manager Bill Stepien said Friday.

He said the campaign is changing at least some of the rallies to virtual events.

The president was scheduled to hold rallies in Florida on Friday night, in Wisconsin on Saturday and in Arizona on Monday.

The president’s diagnosis puts his reelection campaign in one sense back where it was in March, when the pandemic forced Mr. Trump to stop holding rallies. He returned to the campaign trail in June in Oklahoma, an event that drew a relatively small in-person audience and was criticized for using an indoor arena.

Mr. Stepien said campaign events involving members of the president’s family members also are being postponed. He said other campaign events “will be considered on a case-by-case basis.”

Vice President Mike Pence, who has tested negative for COVID-19, plans on resuming his scheduled campaign events, Mr. Stepien said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.