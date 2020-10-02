President Trump’s coronavirus test was confirmed by a sensitive genetic test and he’s been treated with synthetic antibodies, his doctor said Friday.

Sean P. Conley, a Navy doctor, said the president received an 8-gram dose of the polyclonal “antibody cocktail” from Regeneron and is “fatigued but in good spirits.”

“He completed the infusion without incident,” the doctor wrote in a memo released by the White House.

Mr. Trump is also taking zinc, vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin and a daily aspirin.

The doctor said he is being evaluated by a team of experts and they will be making recommendations to him and First Lady Melania Trump “in regards to the next best steps.”

The first couple tested positive for the coronavirus in the early hours of Friday, throwing Washington into disarray.

The president’s diagnosis was confirmed with a “PCR” test, which is considered more sensitive than the rapid tests that are typically used at the White House.

Dr. Conley said the first lady “remains well” with a mild cough and a headache.

A key White House aide, Hope Hicks, tested positive a day before the president and first lady’s infections were confirmed.

