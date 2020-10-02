President Trump thanked the nation for supporting him Friday night as he left the White House to be hospitalized for COVID-19.

“I want to thank everybody for the tremendous support. I’m going to Walter Reed Hospital,” Mr. Trump said in a video recorded at the White House. “I think I’m doing very well, but we’re going to make sure that things work out.”

He said first lady Melania Trump, who also has COVID, is “is doing very well.”

“So thank you very much. I appreciate it, I will never forget it. Thank you,” he said.

The president was being admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for an expected stay of a few days, White House officials said. Among those accompanying him was White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

He was diagnosed with the illness Thursday night.

