Entertainer 50 Cent is standing his ground over recent comments about Joseph R. Biden’s tax plans.

The famous rapper/actor, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, told critics, “Yeah, I don’t want to be 20 Cent. 62% is a very, very, bad idea. I don’t like it,” on Tuesday.

Mr. Jackson made headlines less than 24 hours earlier by tweeting, “What the f—! I’m out. F— New York Knicks never win anyway. I don’t care if Trump doesn’t like black people. 62% are you out of ya f—ing mind?”

The comments come against a political backdrop in which entertainer Ice Cube is also under fire for comments about Mr. Trump’s campaign.

“A lot of energy being spent on telling me to stay in my lane,” he tweeted Saturday. “Zero energy spent on telling Biden/Harris they need to do way more for Black people to sure up the vote.”

Ice Cube faced harsh criticism last week when he spoke about elements of his “Contract with Black America” plan being incorporated into Mr. Trump’s “Platinum Plan” for Black communities.

“I’m not playing no more of these political games,” Ice Cube told CNN. “We’re not part of a team. … I’m going to whoever’s in power and I’m going to speak to them about our problems. … I’m not going in there talking about minorities, I’m not going in there talking about people of color or diversity or none of that stuff. I’m going there for Black Americans, the ones who are descendants of slaves.”

👀Yeah, i don’t want to be 20cent. 62% is a very, very,bad idea. 😟i don’t like it ! #abcforlife nov 18 #starzgettheapp pic.twitter.com/y9TsSs0o6Q — 50cent (@50cent) October 20, 2020

