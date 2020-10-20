ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 25-year-old carjacking suspect is dead after being shot shortly after the crime and crashing the stolen car.

St. Louis police say the incident happened about 4 p.m. Monday in the Grand Center neighborhood. As police were investigating the crime against the 29-year-old female victim, they learned of an accident nearby.

Police say the suspect was found inside the crashed car. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The name of the man killed has not been released and police have released no further details, including how the suspect was shot.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.