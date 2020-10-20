The Trump administration announced a new standard for asylum-seekers Tuesday, saying those engaged in gang crimes, racked up drunk-driving convictions, engaged in domestic violence or were convicted of felonies can now be denied asylum on those grounds.

Asylum-seekers who have been deported but snuck back into the country and those that engage in migrant smuggling can also be denied under the new rule, which Homeland Security and the Justice Department said will be effective in 30 days.

The rule is the latest stiffening of asylum rules under President Trump, and it seeks to deal with the surge of asylum claims lodged over the last few years.

Asylum is the humanitarian protection granted to people who’ve reached the U.S. It’s similar to refugee status, which under American law is granted to those who are still outside U.S. borders.

Homeland Security and the Justice Department said the goal of the new rules is to prevent criminals from abusing the asylum system to land a free pass.

The Immigration and Nationality Act lists some crimes, such as persecution, that are automatic bars to asylum, but it also gives the administration power to decide what other crimes are serious enough to bar asylum.

Critics complained that the new standards are so broad that most serious criminals will not be able to win asylum.

Asylum policy has come to dominate the immigration debate in recent years after migrants, particularly families from Central America, had figured out that if they showed up at the border and made claims for protection, it would take years for their cases to be decided.

They would be allowed to live — and work — in the U.S. during that time. Only a small fraction win asylum, but many disappear into the shadows during their time here.

Other moves the administration has already made include the Migrant Protection Protocols, commonly called “Remain in Mexico,” which pushed asylum-seekers back across the border to wait in Mexico for their asylum court dates; attempts to limit work authorization for asylum-seekers; and new standards giving adjudicators the right to reject asylum claims from migrants who crossed through Mexico or other countries then sought asylum in the U.S.

The reasoning for that last change was that Mexico was deemed a safe country for Central Americans, so if they were truly seeking protection they could have stayed there. If they continued to the U.S., they were more like traditional illegal immigrants coming for economic or family reasons.

Each of those policies is being battled in the courts.

