The Justice Department and 11 states on Tuesday filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google, alleging the tech giant skews search results to favor its own products while shutting out competitors.

The long-awaited lawsuit is the most aggressive action against the tech industry in more than 20 years, dating back to the Clinton administration’s efforts to break up Microsoft.

Justice Department lawyers say Google, a unit of Alphabet Inc., uses its powerful search engine to prioritize its own products, like shopping ads or local business listings, over the listing of rivals in search results.

Those actions are anticompetitive, the Justice Department says, because competitors can’t appear in enough search results to gain a foothold with consumers. That leaves consumers with less innovation and less price competition, the lawsuit alleges.

“If the government does not enforce antitrust laws to enable competition, we could lose the next wave of innovation. If that happens Americans may not get to see the next Google,” Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen told reporters Tuesday.

Google is estimated to handle about 80 percent of U.S. searches, and advertising generated through those queries generates nearly all of the company’s $160 billion in annual sales.

Justice Department officials say Google uses an illegal web of business agreements that keep competitors from appearing in search results.

For example, the Justice Department alleges Google uses the advertising revenue to pay mobile phone manufacturers and carriers such as Apple to maintain Google as their preset, default search engine.

That gives Google top priority on hundreds of millions of U.S. devices with no opportunity for a competitor to strike a similar agreement.

In a statement, Google called the Justice Department’s lawsuit “deeply flawed” and promised a more vigorous defense later Tuesday.

“People use Google because they choose to — not because they’re forced to or because they can’t find alternatives,” a spokesman said.

During a recent congressional hearing, Google executive Don Harrison defended the company arguing it doesn’t dominate the markets where it operates.

Instead, Mr. Harrison claimed searches for products and businesses usually start on Amazon or another consumer-based website.

The lawsuit also alleges Google’s search application is preloaded and cannot be removed from mobile phones running on Android operating systems. One of the most common operating systems in the world, Android is owned by Google.

Google also owns the top video platform in YouTube and the most popular mapping website.

Associate Attorney General Ryan Shores, who works in the Justice Department’s antitrust division, told reporters these platforms were “cornerstones” to Google’s trillion-dollar empire.

Mr. Shores said Google uses a “web of exclusionary and interlocking agreements that shut out competitors.” He added that starves rivals from assuming enough queries to build a scale to compete with tech giants.

The antitrust action comes after a Justice Department spent more than a year investigating Google’s advertising practices. It also comes as Congress and Senate Republicans have demanded increased scrutiny into Silicon Valley.

Jake Ward, president of the Connected Commerce Council, a group that supports small tech businesses, called the Justice Department’s actions “shockingly un-American.”

“The Justice Department’s antitrust investigation of Google — and now its lawsuit — is political theatre under the guise of protecting market integrity,” he said in a statement. “It is shockingly un-American for the Justice Department to try to punish success for political gain, and reprehensible that tens of millions of small businesses could become roadkill on this crassly political highway.”

Any court battle between Google, which has the resources to mount a fierce legal counterattack, is likely to last for years as it bounces between appellate courts.

It is unclear if Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden’s Justice Department would have an appetite for pursuing the lawsuit if he wins the election next month.

The Microsoft antitrust lawsuit, which began under the Clinton administration, eventually ended in a multi-billion dollar settlement between the tech company and the government.

The Justice Department is not asking for any specific remedies, but if it prevails, then a federal judge could order Google to change its business practices. That could create new inroads for competitors seeking to challenge Google’s dominance.

One possible outcome is a court ordering Google to sell off YouTube, Android or both.

A Justice Department loss could be a setback to calls for greater regulation of Big Tech. Google, Apple, Amazon and Facebook are the targets of a broader antitrust probe by the House Judiciary Committee.

The investigation, run by the committee’s antitrust subcommittee, is reviewing whether new legislation is needed to rein in tech companies.

A report released by the subcommittee earlier this month accused the tech companies of “abuses of monopoly power” and calls for tight operating restrictions and making it harder for giants to buy smaller tech companies

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton last year announced an antitrust probe into Google’s digital advertising business. The investigation has been supported by attorneys general from 48 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

Mr. Paxton is looking into Google’s ad operation and data collection policies. Some of the allegations are expected to be joined with the Justice Department’s complaint.

The news of the Justice Department’s lawsuit was met with mixed reactions Tuesday. Conservatives defended the action, and left-leaning think tanks and tech advocacy groups said it doesn’t go far enough.

Sen. Josh Hawley, Missouri Republican, called it “the most important antitrust case in a generation.”

“Google and its fellow Big Tech monopolists exercise unprecedented power over the lives of ordinary Americans, controlling everything from the news we read to the security of our most personal information,” he said in a statement.

Public Citizen, a progressive consumer advocacy group, decried the lawsuit as “a thinly veiled political stunt.” It called for stronger measures to hold Google accountable for what it says is “anti-competitive conduct.”

“The Trump DOJ’s narrow focus and alienation of the bipartisan state attorneys general is evidence of an unserious approach driven by politics and is likely to result in nothing more than a choreographed slap on the wrist for Google,” the group said. “This will be a missed opportunity to bring about a structural reckoning with one of the most powerful and wealthy companies in the world so that Trump and [Attorney General William P.] Barr can score political points.”

