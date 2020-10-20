Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden holds a scant 1-point lead over President Trump in battleground North Carolina, according to an ABC News/Washington Post poll released on Tuesday.

Mr. Biden had a 1-point, 49% to 48% lead over Mr. Trump, according to the poll of likely voters.

A slight majority, 51%, said they prefer Mr. Biden over the president on who they trust to handle the coronavirus pandemic, while 52% said they prefer Mr. Trump over Mr. Biden on the economy.

Seventy-six percent of Mr. Trump’s supporters are “very enthusiastic,” compared to 61% of Mr. Biden’s supporters who say the same.

The president carried the state by about 4 points in 2016 over Hillary Clinton, but Mr. Biden is pushing hard to flip it this year.

In the state’s U.S. Senate race, 49% of likely voters said they plan to support Democrat Cal Cunningham, compared to 47% who said they’re supporting GOP Sen. Thom Tillis.

News broke in recent weeks that Mr. Cunningham sent romantic texts to a woman who is not his wife. The woman, Arlene Guzman Todd, later said she and Mr. Cunningham were intimate on at least one occasion in July in North Carolina.

Twenty-seven percent of voters said Mr. Cunningham’s extracurriculars are extremely or very important in their vote, compared to 59% who said Mr. Tillis’ support for Mr. Trump is very important, and 85% who said control of the U.S. Senate is very important.

Republicans currently hold a 53-47 majority in the Senate.

The survey of 646 likely voters was taken from Oct. 12-17 and has a margin of error of 4.5 points.

